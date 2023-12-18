Ford's Kinetic Design Explained: What You Need To Know

When you think of a car, conceptually speaking, what comes to mind? A big box with four wheels and some windows? Certainly, that's the simplest way to think of an automobile, and indeed, that's been the dominating template for automotive design for about as long as it has been a thing. In the last couple of decades, however, automotive manufacturers have been looking for new and interesting ways to iterate on and evolve the simple concept of "a box on wheels."

In the mid to late-2000s, automotive giant Ford came up with a concept for its vehicles that was intended to be the next big evolution in the silhouette of a car. This concept was known as "kinetic design." The idea of kinetic design has been around in general since as far back as the middle ages, but this was the first time it was being implemented on automobiles. But what exactly is kinetic design, and as far as Ford cars go, did it pan out?