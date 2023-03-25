Here's What Makes Audi's Legendary Quattro AWD System So Special

When it comes to sports cars, the conventional wisdom for a long time was that rear-wheel drive was the best way to put power down. RWD vehicles offer a better balance, give you more control through corners, and are generally more fun and rewarding to drive for experienced drivers.

That's why, despite the popularity of front-wheel drive, you'll still see many premium vehicles with a focus on performance putting power down through the rear wheels. Of course, front-wheel drive has its advantages too; being generally easier to get the hang of, offering better all-weather performance, and more efficient packaging.

While everyone was debating the merits of FWD and RWD, the automotive industry slowly warmed up to the idea of all-wheel drive. By the 1980s, AWD sports cars were exploding onto the scene, with the likes of the Porsche 959 and Audi "Ur" Quattro conquering the rally scene. It's no surprise that AWD is more popular than ever in performance vehicles.

Audi's Quattro AWD system in particular has gone through a number of iterations, and things have gotten more complicated. However, the original quattro system in the Audi Ur Quattro very closely resembled something you might find in a dedicated off-road vehicle.