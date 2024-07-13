10 Of The Best Looking Audi Models Ever Designed

Is that an Audi muscle car? It sure looks like one, doesn't it? The fastback rear end with cooling fins on the C pillar and the keen front end with four circular headlights that connect masterfully to the Audi logo leaves quite the impression. The 100 Coupé was one of Audi's first sports cars for the general audience, launched in 1969. The "S" model we are looking at here is the fastback version, which looks miles better than the regular Coupé.

However, the 100 Coupé S hides a secret. Its front overhangs and cooling fins in the back might lead you to believe it's an RWD muscle car, but it isn't. Audi did some tricks to hide the fact that the 100 Coupé S is actually a front-wheel-drive vehicle, like placing the front radiator sideways. It definitely worked — put the 100 Coupé S next to any American muscle car of the era, and it will blend perfectly.

Still, you won't be getting the performance or sound of classic muscle cars from the 1970s. Under the bonnet, this Audi hides a paltry 1.9-liter four-pot, producing a meager 112-115 hp. Buyers could either have it with a four-speed manual or a three-speed automatic, with the former giving you a 0-60 mph time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 114 mph. Far from impressive, especially when you consider that the 100 Coupé S was very expensive when new. Unsurprisingly, Audi sold only 30,600 models.