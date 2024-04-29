10 Underrated German Cars That Deserve More Attention

The Opel Speedster, also sold as the Vauxhall VX220 in the U.K., is a sports car that few people have heard of, but it definitely deserves its place in the pantheon of greats. It has all the perfect ingredients for a great driver's car. To begin with, it weighs only 1,918 pounds, thanks to the stiff aluminum chassis tub it borrowed from the Lotus Elise. Moreover, its engine sits in the middle for that perfect weight distribution, mated to a five-speed manual for a more engaging ride.

Opel offered the Speedster with two GM-sourced engine options because, at that time, General Motors owned the Opel brand. The base motor is a 2.2-liter naturally aspirated unit that produces only 147 hp, but that's still enough to propel the Speedster to 62 mph in just 5.9 seconds. However, there was also a 200-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged option, which cut the 0-62 mph sprint to 4.7 seconds. The most powerful version of the turbocharged engine, though, delivers 217 hp and takes only 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph.

But there is more to the Speedster than just the sheer numbers. Thanks to the low weight, stiff suspension, and talkative steering, this sports car is a joy to drive on a twisty road. The Opel Speedster is a ray of sunshine from an era when the traditional sports car weighed almost twice as much. Expect it to rise in popularity in the coming years.