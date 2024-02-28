5 Older Luxury Cars That Are Still Stylish Today

Who doesn't love a little taste of luxury? Unfortunately, when it comes to luxury vehicles, they're typically quite expensive. Folks shopping for a luxury car often turn to the used luxury car market. That being said, even used luxury vehicles from the modern era can still fetch price tags north of the average median income, making that sweet ride unattainable for many buyers. There is a solution, though: Shop for old cars.

If you think about it, luxury cars are luxury cars regardless of the year they are built. Sure, there are a lot more modern amenities (especially in the world of tech) that you won't find on older vehicles. However, a comfortable ride, upscale interiors, smooth engines with big power, and classy, stylish looks are more than attainable across all kinds of price points when you look a few decades back. Let's check out five awesome luxury cars built before the year 2000 that still look phenomenal rolling down the road.