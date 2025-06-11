2025 Audi Q5 And SQ5 First Drive: Not Quite The Audi We Remember

Sorry to report, but once again, Audi just builds nice cars. Now, in the spirit of full disclosure, I must confess my former ownership of a 2001 TT Quattro and 2016 A3 2.0T Quattro. I sold both at the same time to buy a 996-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4, back before values skyrocketed to stratospheric insanity, but in truth, I still miss my Audis to this day. A couple years later, I sold the 996 to lock in some of that climbing value and bought a Cayenne, essentially the fancy version of Audi's SUVs. But I always wondered about a Q5, and especially that SQ5 with the supercharged V6.

The last few years for Audi are slightly less easily defined, however, as emphasized most clearly by the peculiar decision to makes the odds and evens model numbers indicative of internal-combustion and electric powertrains, respectively. Before then switching the decision up again, almost immediately. From Audi, performance potential and Quattro still remain mandatory—whether gas or electric.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

But amid the changing landscape, this newest generation of the best-selling Q5 certainly needs to maintain that certain standard, as the company's true cash cow. And sure enough, to show off the new Q5 and SQ5 around the mountains of Aspen, Colorado, a recent media drive program reminded everyone in attendance that Audi just builds nice cars.

