Which Cars Came With The EA888 Engine Under The Hood & How Much HP Does It Produce?

The name EA888 isn't one that easily trips off the tongue. But if you've ever taken a ride in a modern gasoline-powered VW, there is a good chance that the EA888 is what powered your trip. The Volkswagen EA888 engine is reliable and powerful, and has been used in cars across the Volkswagen Group since the first generation appeared in early 2007. Since then, the engine has marched through five evolutionary generations.

Early versions like the one powering the 2015 Passat 1.8T mustered a modest 170 horsepower, yet today's Golf R achieves 328 horsepower from essentially the same engine block. That staggering spread in output — coupled with ever-cleaner emissions – is why the EA888 now does duty in everything from value-minded Volkswagens to Porsche's entry-level Macan crossover.

However, on first impressions, this doesn't seem like an engine with much to shout about. Only available in 1.8 or 2.0-liter variants and designed with compactness in mind, this is a little engine that lulls rather than roars. But when required, this turbocharged straight-four can mix it with the big boys. The success of this engine can be attributed to its reliability and versatility. But for the user, it's also highly tunable with a host of aftermarket uprated parts available. So, let's pop the hood and have an in-depth look at the EA888 engine, the cars it powers, and the horsepower it produces.

