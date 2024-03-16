What Makes The Volkswagen EA888 One Of VW's Most Reliable Engines Ever Made

Volkswagen was the world's second-best-selling automaker last year, with 9.2 million units sold. VW has made several of the best-selling cars of all time: When the Beetle was discontinued, it had sold 23 million models, more than the Model T, and the Golf and Passat also rank among the world's most popular rides. Even after the infamous Dieselgate scandal put a dent in VW's reputation, the German automaker remains beloved in part for the dependability of its cars and their small but mighty four-cylinder engines.

If you've owned a gasoline-powered Volkswagen or Audi of model year 2008 or later, chances are good it had an EA888 series turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine under its hood. This engine was issued in 1.8 and 2.0 liter displacements and went into the fifth through seventh generation Golf GTI, the Jetta GLI, and B6 through B8 Passats. It was also used in the Tiguan, Amarok, New Beetle, and Scirocco.

The EA888's success isn't limited to the Volkswagen brand. The engine powered every single model on SlashGear's list of the the most reliable used Audis, plus Skodas, SEATs, and more.

[Featured image by TD via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY 3.0]