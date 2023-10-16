5 Of The Most Reliable Audi Models You Can Buy Used

Audi was founded in 1899 by August Horch, who had previously spent three years managing production for Carl Benz. 10 years later, after a conflict with the board of directors, he left his established company and started a new auto manufacturing enterprise. Forced to develop a fresh name for his new venture, Horch went with the Latin translation of his surname, "Audi," and introduced that brand's first car in 1910.

Audi began its long history of success in motorsport with three straight wins in the demanding International Austrian Alpine Rally in 1912, 1913, and 1914. In 1932, Audi joined forces with Horch's old company and fellow Saxon manufacturers DKW and Wanderer to form Auto Union AG, and the merged company adopted the four interlocking rings logo that Audi uses today. In 1965, Volkswagen purchased the Audi brand from Daimler-Benz.

In its 90-year history, Audi AG has produced a long list of memorable and reliable vehicles, drawing on its motorsport success (Stig Blomqvist and Walter Röhrl won 23 World Rally Championship races and four WRC titles in Audi Quattros in a six-year period). With Audi poised to join the Formula1 grid in 2026, let's take a look at five of the most reliable models you can buy used today.