10 Of The Most Notable Cars Powered By The Legendary EA888 Engine

What better way to kick off any conversation about the EA888 than mentioning what has to be its most notable application. The Golf GTI and R have both been using a version of the EA888 for the better part of a decade, replacing the older EA113 that was used by the likes of the Mk5 GTI.

In the most recent Mk8 derivatives of the Golf, the EA888 is plenty powerful, dispatching 241 horsepower to the GTI's front wheels, and 315 horsepower to all four of the Golf R's wheels, through the buyer's choice of either a six-speed manual transmission (well, until recently anyway), or the good old, amusingly flatulent DSG dual-clutch automatic.

One of the best aspects of the EA888 is its tune-ability, and it is in the Golf GTI and R where this ability is mostly exploited. Despite the changing times, and VW focusing on electrified automobiles, it's awesome to see this old stalwart is still doing its job keeping the Golf on the map as among the best hot hatchback options. Not to mention keeping the aftermarket going with a whole bunch of solutions to add extra power.