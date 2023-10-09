5 Of The Best New Hatchbacks You Can Buy Right Now
Car-based crossovers and SUVs with truck underpinnings have long overshadowed the traditional three-box sedan body style. However, the hatchback remains a shining beacon of the conventional family car. Enthusiasts refer to the 1938 Citroën Traction Avant 11CV Commerciale as the first mass-produced hatchback, but the 1965 Renault 16 makes a stronger case for establishing the hatchback segment.
But the Volkswagen Golf is typically first in mind when it comes to "hot hatches" (high-performance hatchback cars). However, the first hot hatchback is the Simca 1100TI of 1973. Simca was a French automaker established by Fiat in 1934 and was one of the best-selling automakers during the post-war era. One of their biggest triumphs was the 1100TI, a four-door hatchback with a 1.3-liter engine, twin Weber carburetors, oversized brakes, a stiffer clutch, and racing shocks.
The hatchback's staying power has more to do with better styling, more interior space, and flexible cargo room since hatchbacks are typically sportier to drive than a comparable sedan. Here are five of the best hatchbacks you can buy today.
Honda Civic Hatchback
The Honda Civic Hatchback takes the top spot for the best new hatchbacks. Although based on the eleventh-gen Civic sedan, the Civic Hatchback has a wider rear track, a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase, a revised aluminum subframe, and new suspension bushings to deliver a sportier drive. Base variants get a 158-horsepower 2.0-liter four-banger and an optional six-speed manual gearbox. Higher trim models have a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 180 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 35 mpg in the combined cycle, which is above average for the segment.
The base Civic Hatchback LX starts at around $25,550 and has LED headlights, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, a four-speaker audio system, and smartphone connectivity. The top-of-the-line Sport Touring trim starts at $32,045 and has 18-inch alloys, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, cowhide upholstery, and power front seats. All Civic Hatchbacks have automatic high beams, forward collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.
Honda Civic Type R
On the other hand, the Honda Civic Type R is the hot hatchback of choice if you have $45,000 to spare on a new car. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 315 horsepower and 310 pounds-feet of torque. The Type R comes exclusively with a six-speed manual stick, and it has Brembo brakes and sporty suspension to hug twisty roads. Despite its track-ready vibe, the Civic Type R has 24.5 cubic feet of cargo room like the Civic Hatchback, making it a more practical choice for a personal, everyday sports car.
Moreover, the Civic Type R is a track-ready monster that won't feel like a fish out of the sea in the urban setting. It has adaptive dampers, 19-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, keyless entry, and driver-selectable driving modes to unleash the Type R's multifaceted character. Meanwhile, it has dual-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors, LED exterior lighting, a 9-inch touchscreen, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, wireless charging, navigation, and microsuede upholstery to deliver all-day comfort and convenience. But when it's time to play, the Civic Type R could reach zero to 60 mph in about five seconds flat and achieve a 170 mph top speed.
Admittedly, the Civic Type R's sub-$50,000 base price is somewhat steep. But for purists, nothing compares to the hottest of Civic hatchbacks.
Toyota GR Corolla
Fresh from debuting for the 2023 model year, the Toyota GR Corolla has the potential to upset the Civic Type R with its 300-horsepower 1.6-liter three-pot engine, six-speed manual transmission, GR-FOUR all-wheel drivetrain with variable torque distribution, and reinforced chassis. Moreover, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition has a carbon roof and limited-slip differentials in the front and rear axles, enough to make Americans forget about Toyota's assertion on not selling the luscious GR Yaris stateside.
The fuss is all about the GR Corolla's performance merits. It could accelerate to 60 mph from rest in about five seconds and clear the quarter-mile run in 13.1 seconds at 105 mph, unheard-of numbers in a factory Corolla. The base GR Corolla Core starts at about $37,000, but the $44,000 Circuit Edition trim is returning for the 2024 model year with forged 18-inch BBS wheels, a carbon roof, a custom rear spoiler, and a leather steering wheel with blue accent stitching.
In the middle of the pack is the new 2024 GR Corolla Premium. It costs about $41,000 and has front and rear limited slip differentials, wireless charging, and a premium JBL stereo with eight speakers.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
If performance matters more than price and ergonomics, the Volkswagen Golf GTI based on the Mk8 Golf is worthy of a second look. It has a 241-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds with the dual-clutch automatic, which is quick for a practical five-seat hatchback. Furthermore, it has 19.9 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats upright, which expands to 34.5 cubic feet with the rear seats down.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI's most glaring waterloo is its annoying touchscreen interface. But then again, the Golf's sporty ride and handling make up for its ergonomic blunder. The base Golf GTI S starts at about $32,000 and has 18-inch alloy wheels, interior ambient lighting, LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, and a seven-speaker audio system. The range-topping Golf GTI Autobahn costs $41,000 and has adaptive suspension, a heads-up display, 19-inch wheels, and automated parking.
Mazda 3 Hatchback
The Mazda 3 hatchback has premium features and styling for its sub-$27,000 base price. It has a fun-to-drive demeanor that makes it a top-rated compact hatchback. The 2.5 S trim has a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Our money goes to the 2.5 Turbo models with a blown 2.5-liter four-banger that produces 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on regular gas.
However, the Mazda 3 has a party trick if you fill it up with premium 93 octane fuel, helping the turbo engine deliver a thrilling 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, but turbo variants get Mazda's i-Active all-wheel drivetrain. A six-speed gearbox is common in both FWD and AWD models. The most expensive Mazda 3 Hatchback is the Turbo Premium Plus trim. It starts at about $37,900 and has leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and an aero-optimized body with a lip spoiler, air dams, and a rear wing.