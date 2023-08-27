2024 Audi S3 Review: Just Enough Of Everything

Audi only sells the S3 with Quattro, a fantastic all-wheel-drive system that offers performance and foul-weather benefits alike. Having four-wheel traction quells torque steer and gives the S3 a nicely surefooted demeanor while cornering. Plus, slap a proper set of winter tires on this thing and you've got a subcompact luxury sedan that'll blast through whatever kind of winter slop Mother Nature throws your way.

Every S3 rides on a sport suspension that reduces the sedan's ride height by 0.6 inches compared to a regular A3, and you can further enhance the chassis with a $1,100 S Sport package that adds adaptive dampers. Riding on 235/35-series Bridgestone Potenza tires and 19-inch wheels, my test car with its fixed springs strikes an enjoyable balance between comfy and firm, and the S3's suspension deals with harsh impacts better than rivals like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 or BMW M235i Gran Coupe. The S3 is also marginally more compliant than its platform-mate, the Volkswagen Golf R hatchback.

Naturally, the 401-hp Audi RS 3 ups the aggro factor, making it more adept to track use or really attacking canyon roads. The tradeoff is that the RS 3 is a lot less friendly when running errands or commuting to work — it's a more focused tool that caters to performance. That's all well and good, but as a one-car solution, the R-less S3 is better behaved and more mature.