2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance Review: A Six-Figure Electric Speed Bargain

By the time you've said the full name of the 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT Performance out loud, the car itself could probably have hit 60 miles per hour and kept on pulling. With 912 horsepower in its Launch Mode, the sleek, smooth lines of this all-electric sedan represent not only a hefty dollop of German luxury — pricing starts at $167,000 (plus $1,295) — but Audi's refusal to opt out of the EV speed race. As you might expect from the four rings on the mostly-unperforated grille, mind, it's a different flavor of that race to what many rivals are offering.

In its Bedford Green metallic paint (a $595 option) the RS e-tron GT could almost look subtle, though the various carbon fiber lashings ensure that doesn't occur. 20-inch 5-spoke aero design wheels are standard, but the $8,400 Forged Carbon Package swaps them for 21-inch dark finish 6-double-spoke RS design versions. It also adds a dark carbon matte roof, plus various forged carbon exterior and interior trim pieces.

Audi's carbon blend is particularly dramatic, and while it's probably a love-it-or-hate-it affair, I think it's much more appealing than the traditional, overplayed carbon fiber weave. Of course, they're just a handful of the extras that took this particular example to $190,190 all-in.

