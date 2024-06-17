Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance Brings More Range, More Power
Audi has revealed the details of its new line of e-tron GTs. Consisting of the S e-tron GT, the RS e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT performance, Audi claims its new EVs throw down more electron-filled power than most other cars that have ever worn an Audi badge. The "base" model S e-tron GT puts out 669 horsepower. Ratcheting things up by quite a margin, the RS e-tron GT electric motors output 844 horsepower. Lastly, the RS e-tron GT performance generates 912 horsepower. The RS models have an absurd 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds and 2.5 seconds respectively. The top speed is limited to "only" 155 mph.
All of that power is made possible through Audi's new 105 kWh battery setup for the RS e-tron GT. It now allows for charging speeds of up to 320 kW, allowing drivers to utilize some of the fastest DC chargers around. Audi states that it can charge from 10% to 80% in a scant 18 minutes. The range is an estimated maximum of 378 miles.
Audi's big mean EV sedan
All that speed and the weight typically associated with electric cars will need adequate stopping ability. Audi has that covered with tungsten-carbide coated brakes for RS e-tron GT models, or, you can opt for the tried and true carbon ceramic brakes. The RS models also offer a truly video-game like boost feature that allows the motors to pump out an extra 70 kilowatts for upwards of 10 seconds. All-wheel steering is also available for good measure.
Audi hasn't confirmed whether or not the RS e-tron GT is coming to the United States yet, but for European buyers, the RS e-tron GT starts at 147,500 euros ($158,159.83). The S e-tron GT will set you back 126,000 euros ($135,106.02) for the privilege. Finally, the RS e-tron GT performance clocks in at 160,500 ($172,099.34).
If it ever comes to the States, it's yet to be known if the RS e-tron GT will have what it takes to be a Tesla Model S Plaid killer, but it certainly has the juice to kill any arguments that EV sedans can't be big, mean, and serious performance cars.