Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance Brings More Range, More Power

All that speed and the weight typically associated with electric cars will need adequate stopping ability. Audi has that covered with tungsten-carbide coated brakes for RS e-tron GT models, or, you can opt for the tried and true carbon ceramic brakes. The RS models also offer a truly video-game like boost feature that allows the motors to pump out an extra 70 kilowatts for upwards of 10 seconds. All-wheel steering is also available for good measure.

Audi

Audi hasn't confirmed whether or not the RS e-tron GT is coming to the United States yet, but for European buyers, the RS e-tron GT starts at 147,500 euros ($158,159.83). The S e-tron GT will set you back 126,000 euros ($135,106.02) for the privilege. Finally, the RS e-tron GT performance clocks in at 160,500 ($172,099.34).

If it ever comes to the States, it's yet to be known if the RS e-tron GT will have what it takes to be a Tesla Model S Plaid killer, but it certainly has the juice to kill any arguments that EV sedans can't be big, mean, and serious performance cars.