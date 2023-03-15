Audi's RS E-Tron GT 'Project_513/2' Stands Out In Its Wild Camouflage

Audi is no stranger to producing luxury vehicles, but the German automaker has recently stepped into the world of electric vehicles, producing the e-tron range of vehicles. Of Audi's electric vehicles, the RS e-tron GT leads the charge; delivering a comfortable, luxury electric vehicle that has enough power under the hood to blow your socks off in the best way.

The production Audi RS e-tron GT delivers a whopping 637 horsepower that takes it from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. While it might not be quite as fast as its Porsche cousins, the family-friendly Audi sports EV is a mean package for those looking for something that's as comfortable shuttling kids to school as it is carving up the canyons.

As if the Audi RS e-tron were somehow not special enough, Audi decided to take things a step further with a special, limited edition "project_513/2" version of the RS e-tron GT.