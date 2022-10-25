Audi S1 Hoonitron Revealed As The World's First EV Gymkhana Car

Dubbed the Hoonitron, the newest addition to the Gymkhana stable of race cars looks right out of a far-fetched "Forza Horizon" sequel. Ken Block claims in a press release that the Hoonitron will let the Gymkhana team do stunts that simply aren't possible in a car that has a gas engine and conventional transmission setup.

Hoonigan

Block explains, "While I may love the sound of a turbo engine, or the grunt of a V8, we have done that all before. The instant torque and shiftless nature of an electric motor allowed for us to push certain tricks to a whole new realm."

Hoonigan

Audi hasn't released full specs for the Hoonitron, but the company did state that it possesses "6,000 newton-meters (4,425 lb-ft) of torque at the wheels" from its dual motors. The Hoonitron is strictly a one-off vehicle built for Hoonigan and Block so you won't see one at an Audi dealership in the future. But you can check out the newest Gymkhana video premiere, which went live at 6 a.m. PST / 9 a.m. EST, to see the Hoonitron destroy tires in Las Vegas like it's going out of style.