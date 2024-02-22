2024 McLaren 750S First Drive: Even In The Rain, The Modern Magic Shines Through

All the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, fresh off last year's inaugural Formula 1 weekend, seemed to provide the perfect setting for McLaren to debut the new 750S supercar for American media. But during a welcome event at the McLaren Experience Center in the Wynn, the collective gathering seemed to wonder why we had assembled from across the country in the largest McLaren press launch ever for a car that seems in nomenclature, specification, and even aesthetics surprisingly similar to the outgoing 720S.

Only eagle-eyed McLaren fans can tell the new 750S apart after the mild facelift. Exterior cosmetic work that can serve as a hint includes the condensed exhaust tips and a unified front bumper-splitter assembly. Would the 750S mark a big enough step for McLaren to warrant the expenditure of putting on such an extravagant press program? Especially given the much more hardcore 765LT situated in the lineup as the 720S's already superior sibling...

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Unfortunately, a bit of rain in the forecast turned into a full day of desert drizzle—not exactly ideal for the planned track driving at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And yet, the conditions proved absolutely perfect for McLaren to prove just how much the 750S represents another giant leap forward in the modern supercar era.