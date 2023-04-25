McLaren 750S Revealed As Scalpel-Sharp Supercar Upgrade

The McLaren 750S takes a modern-day supercar icon and promises to crank up the fun quotient. The British automaker wasn't new to road cars when the 720S launched six years ago, but it's fair to say the "super series" coupe marked its transition into the big leagues. Unapologetic styling and genuinely wild performance were combined with the sort of everyday usability that supercars simply weren't known for.

Yes, the 720S could do zero to 60 mph in under three seconds, but you could also drive it to the market and fit an unexpected amount in its front trunk. While nobody buys a supercar with practicality as their first criterion, the ability to treat the 720S as an atypical daily driver — combined with its definite form-follows-function approach to speed — helped carve out a space among the options from more established brands.

McLaren

The arrival of the 720S Spider shortly after only went to further underscore McLaren's engineering capabilities, slicing off the roof with no extra body stiffening required, and with minimal impact on overall performance. Still, six years is a long time in sports cars, and while the 720S' pace may not have dimmed, supercar buyers expect their garages to be kept fresh. That's where the new McLaren 750S comes in.