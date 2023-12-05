2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Review: Maybe The Greatest Car Ever Made

Not a single day over the last seven months passed by without memories of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato media launch flitting through my ragged automotive journalist's brain. Sliding top speed sideways in the dirt infield of Chuckwalla Valley Raceway, stage rallying an all-wheel-drive six-figure supercar, Italian test driver in the passenger seat yelling "Full throttle, full throttle" all the while—Lambo launched the Sterrato in truly unbelievable style and left me indelibly scarred by the stuff of dreams, no exaggeration necessary.

But even as early as that sunny day in May, Lamborghini's reps told me that the idea of what an unsupervised journalist might do with a Sterrato loaner sounded, to them, much closer to a nightmare. And for good reason, knowing our kind, even if I spent the next six month bummed out that no Sterratos would end up in the loaner fleet here in Los Angeles. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, everything changed.

But Lambo knows the risks well, so the prospect of flat tires, journalists stranded out in the desert with no cell phone reception, and broken parts flying off supercars all explains why, before handing me the keys for four days, the legal team made me sign a contract promising in unequivocal terms not to take this Huracan off-roading. My own memories would have to suffice for now, but the whole point of dropping me off a Sterrato to tool around West LA was really more so that I could experience how the world's first off-road supercar handles real-world daily driving on public roads.