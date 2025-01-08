2025 VW Taos Review: Space And Style But Something's Missing

You're spoiled for choice, if you're shopping for an extra-small SUV these days. The "subcompact crossover" segment — cars in which, given vehicles just keep getting bigger, aren't actually so tiny any more — now spans super-budget sedan replacements, through earnest all-rounders, to mini off-roaders. The2025 Volkswagen Taos slots somewhere in the middle of all that.

At the entry level "S" end, it starts at $24,995 (before the $1,425 destination fee), or $1,700 more if you want all-wheel drive. The mid-tier SE kicks off at $27,895 (with the same destination and AWD option), while the flagship SEL is from $34,695 and gets AWD as standard.

Volkswagen's Bright Moss Green paint — a $455 option — certainly split opinion during my time with the 2025 Taos, but I can't really argue with the refreshed styling generally. The fettled crossover looks chunkier and bolder, borrowing features like illuminated logos and body-spanning light bars from bigger siblings such as the Tiguan and Atlas. 17-inch wheels are standard, with 18- and 19-inch versions available.

With the largest wheels on this Taos SEL 4MOTION, it looks the part but ride quality suffers. It's hard not to conclude that a little extra sidewall would make all the difference, unless you can be certain of only tackling the smoothest asphalt.

