2024 Subaru Crosstrek Review: Affordable AWD Helps Offset The Oddities

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek feels like the affordable lunchtime buffet of the subcompact crossover SUV world. On the one hand, it has just enough off-road talent to leave a Jeep Compass looking sheepish; at the same time, things aren't quite so rough-and-ready as to make the Crosstrek an exhausting daily driver. And, with pricing kicking off at well under $30k, the Crosstrek is a surprisingly attainable way of getting a new car with all-wheel drive.

Subaru's exterior update to the 2024 Crosstrek is a massage, not a reinvention, and that's just fine. The headlamps have slimmed down somewhat, while the hexagonal grille is more pronounced. It looks playful and purposeful, not to mention practical thanks to standard roof rails on all but the Base trim.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At a time when it feels like automakers can't see beyond black, white, and shades of silver, the Crosstrek's array of paints is a welcome change. The Sapphire Blue Pearl of this particular car is handsome and subtle; brighter options, like Horizon Blue Pearl, Sun Blaze Pearl, and Pure Red all contrast nicely with the plastic cladding around the wheels and bumpers. It helps elevate the Crosstrek beyond what could, at first glance, be mistaken for a hatchback.

Premium trim gets 17-inch dark gray machine finish alloy wheels, smaller than the 18-inch versions on the Sport and Limited trims. For all this is an affordable car, Subaru does surprise with a few details. All trims get steering-responsive LED headlamps, for example, illuminating to the side as you turn the wheel. Premium trim and above add LED fog lamps.