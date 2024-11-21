2025 VW Tiguan Adds Horsepower And Style, But Something's Missing
The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks into gear this weekend and runs through December 1. Among the more than two dozen automakers showcasing cars will be Volkswagen, which chose this opportunity to reveal the 2025 Tiguan. We last reviewed the model in 2023, and SlashGear's Chris Davies called that edition "a classy and restrained option in a category where outlandish proportions and fashion-chasing creases are now commonplace." The 2025 version retains that understated grace, while adding some power under the hood along with a couple other notable features.
North American buyers will have to settle for two rows of seating, though. The three-row version won't be sold here, although there are still plenty of enticing specs. The Tiguan shares VW's MQB evo platform with the ninth-generation Passat and Audi A3, a new development for VW's best-selling model in the United States. The 2025 Tiguan is around 170 pounds lighter than previous editions, and its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will now produce 201 horsepower (up from 184 in the previous Tiguan). The wheelbase also got a bit longer, and the rear overhang was shortened. The front end gets a facelift, with a higher nose, illuminated logo, and optional light bar. Air curtains in the front bumper and a new rear spoiler help with the aerodynamics, but Volkswagen didn't stop with exterior tweaks to the Tiguan.
The 2025 Tiguan has a new premium interior
It has an upgraded cabin as well, with real walnut trim and generous use of leather on the seats and center console. The driver and passenger enjoy heated and ventilated seats, and four new airbags were added: at the driver's knees, in the center, and two in the rear sides. The Tiguan also has a suite of driver assist features that land it at the second of the technology's five levels. The IQ.DRIVE system includes collision warning with automated braking and pedestrian detection, blind spot and rear cross-traffic alerts, and a lane keeping assist function.
A 12.9-inch infotainment screen is standard, with a 15-inch panel available as an option. Other add-ons include ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and 10-point massagers for the front seats. You can also choose heated outboard rear seats, three-zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel. Updated fuel economy and performance estimates, pricing, and availability aren't yet known, but we will pass that information along as soon as we have it.