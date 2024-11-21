2025 VW Tiguan Adds Horsepower And Style, But Something's Missing

The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks into gear this weekend and runs through December 1. Among the more than two dozen automakers showcasing cars will be Volkswagen, which chose this opportunity to reveal the 2025 Tiguan. We last reviewed the model in 2023, and SlashGear's Chris Davies called that edition "a classy and restrained option in a category where outlandish proportions and fashion-chasing creases are now commonplace." The 2025 version retains that understated grace, while adding some power under the hood along with a couple other notable features.

North American buyers will have to settle for two rows of seating, though. The three-row version won't be sold here, although there are still plenty of enticing specs. The Tiguan shares VW's MQB evo platform with the ninth-generation Passat and Audi A3, a new development for VW's best-selling model in the United States. The 2025 Tiguan is around 170 pounds lighter than previous editions, and its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will now produce 201 horsepower (up from 184 in the previous Tiguan). The wheelbase also got a bit longer, and the rear overhang was shortened. The front end gets a facelift, with a higher nose, illuminated logo, and optional light bar. Air curtains in the front bumper and a new rear spoiler help with the aerodynamics, but Volkswagen didn't stop with exterior tweaks to the Tiguan.

