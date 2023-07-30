2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Review: The Problem With High Expectations

You can't accuse the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport of lacking focus. One of the largest models in VW's North American line-up is also the most aggressively targeted, aimed directly at families hunting space, road presence, and that familiar badge but still on a strict budget.

Talk to Volkswagen about the Atlas and the Atlas Cross Sport, and you'll hear a common refrain: "Built in America, for America." It's marketing, sure, but it's also a mission statement. The two-row and three-row SUVs have been designed with the (often unique, or just plain odd) requirements of North American families in mind.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That means lots of cupholders, yes, but it also brings plenty of scale at a competitive price. These are big SUVs, and yet the 2024 Atlas kicks off at $37,725 (plus $1,350 destination) while the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport is even cheaper, from $36,715. Considering the average price for a new, non-luxury vehicle in the U.S. has hovered around $45k so far in 2023, that's a lot of family-hauler for the money.