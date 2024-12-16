2025 Volkswagen Taos First Drive: Size Matters (But So Does Price)

Every time I get in a new Volkswagen, I'm surprised they aren't really bargains anymore. To be fair, VW managed to hold the line, for the most part, on the 2025 Taos refresh, adding new features and some cool styling updates without a significant increase in price. The Taos launched for the 2022 model year, but the segment moves so fast that this refresh was almost overdue.

If there's another area where VW deserves praise for restraint, it's that the company's core SUV lineup — the gas-powered models, at least — is a simple-to-navigate trio, with consistent trim lineups. Mazda offers its crossover in four sizes from CX-30 to CX-90 (and distinct electrified versions, besides); Kia's gasser SUV lineup includes the Niro, Seltos, Sorento, Soul, Sportage, and Telluride. I got decision fatigue just typing all that out.

According to Volkswagen, the Taos sells really well in San Antonio, which is why that other Southwestern city was the setting when the automaker hosted SlashGear for a new Taos test drive. Also according to VW, the Taos is particularly popular with young, upwardly mobile families who don't yet need a third row, and empty nesters who are downsizing, so upgrades and changes were made with these groups in mind.

