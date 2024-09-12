2025 Volkswagen Taos: 3 New Features And Upgrades

In October 2021, Volkswagen USA took the covers off a new car called the Volkswagen Taos. The vehicle was the European carmaker's first attempt at the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the U.S. It was manufactured at Volkswagen's Puebla Plant in Mexico, from where it was exported to other markets in the Americas, including the U.S.

Advertisement

Volkswagen's gambit paid off, and the Taos — named after a small New Mexico town — ended up becoming a raging success in the U.S. Since its launch in 2021, the company has consistently managed to ship nearly 60,000 units of the vehicle every calendar year. The Taos continues to rake up good sales numbers in 2024. Given the massive success the Taos has been, Volkswagen is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that consumer demand for the car remains high. To that effect, the company has just announced a major midlife update to the 2025 model year Volkswagen Taos.

The all-new 2025 Volkswagen Taos claims to feature a bolder external design, which is somewhat of a departure from the older generation Taos' understated looks. While the overall silhouette of the car remains unchanged, the new car looks refreshingly different and is easily distinguishable from its older generations.

Advertisement

Among the most notable changes to the 2025 Volkswagen Taos include the changed exterior styling, all new color options, a more powerful engine, in-car tech, and a revised design for the wheels. Let's take a closer look.