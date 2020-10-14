2021 Volkswagen Taos debuts with 1.5-liter 158HP turbo engine

The 2021 Volkswagen Taos has finally shown its face after a brief teasing period. And as expected, the new Taos CUV will slot below the VW Tiguan in terms of size. The 2021 VW Taos is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships by summer 2021 and will be available in three trim levels: S, SE, and SEL.

“Taos is our fifth new addition to the Volkswagen SUV family in just four years, and we’re thrilled to keep finding new ways to meet the needs of American families,” said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Taos will bookend our compact SUV offering, giving buyers all the style, technology, and drivability that Volkswagen is known for at an even more affordable price.”

The 2021 VW Taos is powered by a modified 1.5-liter turbocharged four-banger derived from the Jetta sedan. It now produces 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Standard across the range is an eight-speed automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive, while Taos AWD models receive a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Following the release of VW’s Atlas Cross Sport five-seat SUV earlier this year, the newest VW Taos is destined to compete in the lucrative compact SUV segment. The Taos is 175.8-inches long and has a 105.9-inch wheelbase. It may be 9.3-inches shorter than a Tiguan, but it still offers 99.5 cubic feet of passenger room (1.6 cubic feet shy of the Tiguan) and 28.1 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row.

If you need more cargo room, fold the seats down and you get 66.3 cubic feet of storage space. All told, the Taos offers 40.1-inches and 37.9-inches of legroom in the front and second row, respectively.

The newest VW Taos is not only roomy to a fault, but it also has a mildly luxurious yet modern cabin layout. You get two-tone seats (available in cloth, leatherette, or genuine cowhide), a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and rain-sensing wipers.

Additional standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels (larger 18-inch and 19-inch wheels are available), a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated washer nozzles, and heated side mirrors. Meanwhile, the mid-level Taos SE has an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display with voice control, wireless charging, wireless app connectivity, and Sirius XM satellite radio. The top-tier Taos SEL also has a Beats audio system with eight speakers and 10-color ambient lighting.

Volkswagen has yet to announce the pricing, but the new Taos will be VW’s smallest and most affordable SUV in the USA. We reckon base prices to hover around $23,000 to $24,000, but we’ll know more as the Taos arrives in showrooms by mid-2021.

2021 VW Taos Gallery