2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Review: All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go

To be perfectly transparent, I am not totally clear on what type of vehicle the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is. It's mechanically identical to the Subaru Impreza RS that I drove and reviewed earlier this year, as higher trim Crosstreks are. A regular Crosstrek is not quite a hatchback and not quite a crossover SUV. Yet, the Wilderness package gives it a different look altogether. The very aggressive cladding, big goofy tires, and overall meanness of the Crosstrek Wilderness set it apart entirely. Is it now a bonafide SUV? Is it a tall station wagon that crashed into an off-road parts store? Is it something else?

But, by examining what the Crosstrek Wilderness consists of, perhaps we can come closer to a conclusion. The Wilderness treatment is new for the Crosstrek for 2024. It gets a significant lift, giving it 9.3-inches of ground-clearance. That look is enhanced by matte-black 17-inch wheels wearing knobby Yokohama "Geolandar" tires.

You also get a number of Subaru Wilderness badges and more cladding than you could possibly conceive. Think of the normal amount of cladding on any car in 2024 and double it, then you have an idea of how much cladding Subaru added, to give the Crosstrek Wilderness the most off-roady look possible this side of a Ford F-150 Raptor R leaping over Death Valley. There's a lot going on. It doesn't quite look like a regular Crosstrek, more like a gritty reboot.