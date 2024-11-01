2025 VW ID. Buzz Review: Nostalgia Worth Paying For

I wondered, at first, if the ID. Buzz had missed its moment. Nostalgia stacks up upon nostalgia, with the electric microbus. There's the obvious nod to Volkswagen's van heritage, and the bus that was so popular — and is now undeniably an icon — of the 60s and 70s. That's instrumental to the EV's positioning, as much a halo model for the automaker's electric reinvention as a nameplate in its own right.

Advertisement

Less planned, though, is the nostalgia you might feel for our first glimpse of the ID. Buzz. Even if we ignore Volkswagen's earlier "electric bus" concepts, the buzz around this Buzz has been simmering since early 2017. It took another five years before — later than planned — VW launched it in Europe.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Now, with 2025 fast approaching, it's finally North America's turn, only the electric vehicle segment has changed dramatically in the intervening years. The handful of EVs on sale when Volkswagen first teased its bus concept has flourished to models across almost all segments, and running the gamut on price. Meanwhile, the bubble also burst on over-ambitious transition goals for full electrification, and capable (though still gas-centric) hybrid minivans now offer flexibility with their frugality.

Advertisement

In short, cute alone just won't cut it.