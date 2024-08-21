2025 VW ID. Buzz Pricing Revealed Plus Interior Trims And Tech For Long-Awaited EV

Volkswagen has finally revealed pricing and trim details for the 2025 ID. Buzz, the hotly-anticipated all-electric microbus. Set to arrive in the U.S. later in 2024, the ID. Buzz will offer a modern EV twist on the classic van, with a choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, kicking off at around $60k plus destination.

If it feels like we've been waiting for the ID. Buzz for an age, that's because — in automotive terms, at least — we actually have. Volkswagen first showed off the original ID. BUZZ concept all the way back at the start of 2017, only confirming it would be putting the electric microbus into production in early 2022. European sales of a short wheelbase version began in 2022, but it's taken until the latter-half of 2024 before the long-wheelbase North American version arrived.

It's a testament to VW's retro-modern design that the 2025 ID. Buzz doesn't look dated, despite its age now. Of course, the original microbus of the '60s and '70s deserves no small amount of the praise there, with its familiar aesthetic still proving charming many years after it went out of production. This modern EV version introduces features drivers of the original could only dream of.

