2025 VW ID. Buzz Pricing Revealed Plus Interior Trims And Tech For Long-Awaited EV
Volkswagen has finally revealed pricing and trim details for the 2025 ID. Buzz, the hotly-anticipated all-electric microbus. Set to arrive in the U.S. later in 2024, the ID. Buzz will offer a modern EV twist on the classic van, with a choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, kicking off at around $60k plus destination.
If it feels like we've been waiting for the ID. Buzz for an age, that's because — in automotive terms, at least — we actually have. Volkswagen first showed off the original ID. BUZZ concept all the way back at the start of 2017, only confirming it would be putting the electric microbus into production in early 2022. European sales of a short wheelbase version began in 2022, but it's taken until the latter-half of 2024 before the long-wheelbase North American version arrived.
It's a testament to VW's retro-modern design that the 2025 ID. Buzz doesn't look dated, despite its age now. Of course, the original microbus of the '60s and '70s deserves no small amount of the praise there, with its familiar aesthetic still proving charming many years after it went out of production. This modern EV version introduces features drivers of the original could only dream of.
A well-equipped - but not cheap - base ID. Buzz trim
The 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S will start at $59,995 (all prices before destination). That will get you rear-wheel drive and an estimated EPA range of 234 miles, plus seating for seven with a second-row bench seat. 20-inch wheels will be standard, along with LED lights front and back, power sliding doors with electric sliding windows, and a power tailgate. The front seats will be heated and ventilated with massage, while the second row will have heated outboard seats; all will have leatherette upholstery.
There's a Buzz Box flexible center console, 30-color ambient lighting, and a 12.9-inch center display plus 5.3-inch driver display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight USB-C ports, and a 110V outlet in the front row will also be standard on the Pro S. It'll have front and rear parking sensors, along with parking assist. Pro S buyers will be able to choose from Candy White, Deep Black Pearl, and Metro Silver single-tone exterior colors, and the Copper and Moonlight interior trims.
Copper (shown above) has brown leatherette with yellow piping, washed wood-effect dashboard trim, and brown door inserts. Dune has light grey seats with clay-color piping and matching door inserts, and light wood-look trim. Finally, Moonlight has dark brown seats with white piping, a dark wood-look dash and black headliner, and blue door inserts.
An AWD ID. Buzz from $68k
The 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S Plus will start at $63,495 for RWD, and $67,995 for the 4Motion AWD version. The latter is rated for an estimated 231 miles of EPA range. It'll add easy-open for the sliding doors and the power tailgate, a head-up display, an upgraded 14-speaker audio system, Flexboard trunk storage system, retractable tow hitch, and 360-degree camera.
A panoramic glass roof will be $1,495, which uses electrochromic glass to switch from transparent to opaque. The 4Motion AWD version will have a heated windshield along with second row captain's chairs — turning the ID. Buzz Pro S Plus into a six seater — as standard. That six-seat configuration will be optional on the Pro S Plus RWD, for $695.
As standard, the Pro S Plus trim will come in Candy White or Deep Black Pearl, with the Moonlight, Dune, or Copper interior colors. However, for $995, it'll be offered with VW's two-tone exteriors: Candy White top with Cabana Blue, Blue Charcoal, Energetic Orange, Indium Grey, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, or Pomelo Yellow below; or a Metro Silver top with Cherry Red below.
A small but competitive set of rivals
For the initial launch, VW will also offer a 2025 ID. Buzz 1st Edition, from $64,495 for RWD and $69,995 for AWD. It gets special 20-inch wheels, the panoramic electrochromic glass roof, 360-degree camera, and other upgrades from the Pro S Plus, along with roof cross bars and heritage floor mats. It'll only be offered as a rear bench seven-seater in RWD form, and as a six-seater with captain's chairs in AWD form.
The 1st Edition will come with the Dune interior, and a choice of five two-tone exteriors. That'll include Candy White top with Cabana Blue, Energetic Orange, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, or Pomelo Yellow below.
Volkswagen says that the 2025 ID. Buzz should arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2024. It'll find itself up against rivals like the well-received Kia EV9 — which starts at $54,900 in RWD form with 230 miles of range, and from $63,900 for AWD with a 280-mile range — and the upcoming 2025 Volvo EX90, which will start at $79,995 though include AWD as standard, and be rated for 296 miles of range.