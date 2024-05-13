VW Just Broke Down Its ID.Buzz Trims For America, But We Have Two Big Questions
The ID.Buzz has long been teased by Volkswagen, and it's one of the most exciting EVs about to come out. How could you not like the styling? Today the automaker gave a few more details regarding what trim levels and options you can see when it launches for the 2025 model year. Pro S, Pro S Plus, and 1st Edition are the first wave of trims available. Off the bat, the 1st Edition will be very limited: offering only a two-tone paint job, special badging, 20-inch wheels, optional all-wheel drive, and of course, a panoramic glass roof.
Pro S is only available as a rear-wheel drive setup, with its single motor connected to a 91 kWh battery producing 282 horsepower. Inside, you get bench seats, a 12.9 inch infotainment display, and 30-color ambient lighting for extra beach vibes. The Pro S Plus model ratchets up the power a bit with its dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and 91 kWh battery producing 335 beach-going horses. A 700-watt Harmon-Kardon sound system also makes an appearance at the Pro S Plus level.
No pricing or EV range for the 2025 ID.Buzz yet
You may have noticed two distinct figures missing from the announcement: Price and range. As of now, VW hasn't given any details as to how much the ID.Buzz will even cost, instead opting to say "range and pricing will be announced closer to launch" in the press release. 91 kWh certainly doesn't equal a small battery, but without knowing how much power each motor draws and how efficient the rest of the ID.Buzz's electronics operate, an accurate range number is impossible to get.
The ID.Buzz is certainly cool and VW will undoubtedly sell a fair number based on nostalgia for the old VW Bus. However, without any idea for what price bracket this EV will even be in, it's a wait-and-see game for anyone who isn't a hardcore Volkswagen bus fan. It could be the next mass market hit, or an expensive oddity like the Hummer EV with some cool sheet metal and paint choices.