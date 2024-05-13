VW Just Broke Down Its ID.Buzz Trims For America, But We Have Two Big Questions

The ID.Buzz has long been teased by Volkswagen, and it's one of the most exciting EVs about to come out. How could you not like the styling? Today the automaker gave a few more details regarding what trim levels and options you can see when it launches for the 2025 model year. Pro S, Pro S Plus, and 1st Edition are the first wave of trims available. Off the bat, the 1st Edition will be very limited: offering only a two-tone paint job, special badging, 20-inch wheels, optional all-wheel drive, and of course, a panoramic glass roof.

Pro S is only available as a rear-wheel drive setup, with its single motor connected to a 91 kWh battery producing 282 horsepower. Inside, you get bench seats, a 12.9 inch infotainment display, and 30-color ambient lighting for extra beach vibes. The Pro S Plus model ratchets up the power a bit with its dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and 91 kWh battery producing 335 beach-going horses. A 700-watt Harmon-Kardon sound system also makes an appearance at the Pro S Plus level.