2025 VW ID. Buzz First Drive: Microbus Revival Trades Flower Power For Electric Power

The last few years have seen many highly-anticipated EV launches, but no EV has had as much buildup as the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Billed as the modern reincarnation of the Volkswagen Microbus—as much an icon of 1960s hippie culture as the peace sign—this electric van's gestation actually predates the modern EV era.

When Volkswagen introduced the New Beetle in the late 1990s to great fanfare, a revival of the Microbus—the automaker's other great icon—seemed like a logical next step. Instead, the new Microbus became an on again, off again project for two decades. And where the original Microbus started out as a utilitarian vehicle, the ID. Buzz is a style statement.

"It's a brand symbol, it's a halo car," VW Group of America CEO Pablo Di Si said in a presentation ahead of the ID. Buzz U.S. media drive in San Francisco, where the automaker hosted SlashGear. A halo car is usually a niche model that casts a brand in a good light (think Chevrolet Corvette), rather than a volume seller. But that doesn't mean the ID. Buzz is just a decorative bauble for showrooms. It's also a good car.

