The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Gets A Much-Needed Range Increase

While a competent SUV, the Volkswagen ID.4 EV has been playing second (or possibly third) fiddle to other EV SUVs like the Tesla Model Y or offerings from Hyundai or Kia. That's potentially due to its relatively low range compared to other cars. Previously, the ID.4 had a maximum range of 275 miles if you bought the rear-wheel-drive-only Pro model. That range drops to 245 miles for the all-wheel drive Pro S variant. If you're buying only on range figures, that puts the ID.4 below the Tesla Model 3 and even the Chevy Bolt.

However, according to a press release, Volkswagen is looking to change that. Plus, the ID.4 is getting a healthy boost in power, too. Actual range numbers have not been released as of yet, with VW saying, "EPA-estimated ranges for the 2024 ID.4 will be available closer to market introduction." However, it seems that the battery will have the same 82 kWh capacity as previous models.