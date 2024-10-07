2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid First Drive: Electric Power Is Great But Something's Missing

Most people dread becoming their parents, which is why after a boom in popularity in the 1990s, minivans have been relegated to the status of seriously uncool. But nobody told Kia customers.

Since its introduction in 2022 as the replacement for the Sedona, the Kia Carnival has attracted greater numbers of buyers each year, spending less time on dealer lots than any other model, Kia claims. And 55% of those customers were previously driving the SUVs that have largely replaced the minivan as the American family hauler of choice.

The Carnival remains one of the newest vehicles in a segment where certain models have been allowed to stagnate, but there was still room for improvement. So the 2025 Kia Carnival receives a new hybrid powertrain, among other updates.