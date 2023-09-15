2023 Kia Carnival Review: Don't Dismiss The Minivan

Spare a thought for the humble minivan, long maligned and unfairly so. Much like the station wagon, memories of drab family transportation have soured generations of new car buyers, leaving models like the Kia Carnival facing an uphill battle.

Then again, today's minivans aren't so humble anymore. While you can pick up a family hauler with plenty of seats for somewhere in the low-30s, splash out and the modern van is an altogether more lavish place that gives fancy SUVs a run for their money. After all, why pay upwards of $350k for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with power rear doors when you can have the same convenience on your Kia?

Chris Davies/SlashGear

While that comparison may be tongue-in-cheek, the days of the minivan being a bland bus are long gone. This 2023 Kia Carnival SX Prestige, for example, brings a lavish second row with recliners for its $47,395 (plus $1,295 destination) sticker price as tested. That's all because van-makers have realized that if they're going to stay competitive, space alone isn't the answer.