2025 Toyota Sienna Revealed: Here's What's Changed
Toyota's preeminent minivan, the Sienna, has received a number of quality-of-life updates on the inside and outside for the 2025 model year. Starting from the changes that affect all trim levels, new 2025 Sienna owners get to enjoy wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, the Sienna is now fitted with USB-C charging ports and a wireless charging pad up front for keeping all of your devices fresh.
Every Sienna also has what Toyota is calling an "Advanced Rear Seat Reminder." Most vehicles over the past few years have a rear seat reminder that ensures you don't anything (or anyone) in the rear seat when you leave the vehicle. Toyota takes it several steps further by implementing a radar-based system that can detect if someone like a child or pet have been accidentally left in the car with the ignition off. If that is the case, the Sienna will then send text message alerts and call the owner. No one can say Toyota isn't concerned about safety.
Toyota's high-tech hybrid
Higher trims, starting with the XLE, get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen in addition to a seven-inch instrument cluster. The XSE trim gets the option to get blacked out door handles, badging, and exterior bits. For the outdoorsy-types, 2025 Toyota Sienna Woodland gets tricked out with the aforementioned blacked out trim pieces, a set of branded cargo mats for all of your camping needs, and an exclusive set of 18-inch "rugged" wheels finished in matte black. The Limited trim takes things back to pavement and school duty with the addition of an interior vacuum cleaner and an optional refrigerator. The top of the line Platinum trim Sienna takes all of the previous trims and adds a shiny new set of two-tone wheels for good measure.
Much like the venerated Prius, every Sienna comes with a hybrid drivetrain as standard that consists of a 2.5-liter four cylinder and an electric motor (you get an additional rear motor if you opt for all wheel drive). Altogether, it churns out 245 horsepower. Toyota estimates it can achieve a combined 36 miles per gallon. As for price, Toyota says the base model will start at $39,185 and it should hit the dealership parking lots this fall.