2025 Toyota Sienna Revealed: Here's What's Changed

Toyota's preeminent minivan, the Sienna, has received a number of quality-of-life updates on the inside and outside for the 2025 model year. Starting from the changes that affect all trim levels, new 2025 Sienna owners get to enjoy wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, the Sienna is now fitted with USB-C charging ports and a wireless charging pad up front for keeping all of your devices fresh.

Every Sienna also has what Toyota is calling an "Advanced Rear Seat Reminder." Most vehicles over the past few years have a rear seat reminder that ensures you don't anything (or anyone) in the rear seat when you leave the vehicle. Toyota takes it several steps further by implementing a radar-based system that can detect if someone like a child or pet have been accidentally left in the car with the ignition off. If that is the case, the Sienna will then send text message alerts and call the owner. No one can say Toyota isn't concerned about safety.