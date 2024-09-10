Every Hybrid Car With AWD You Can Buy In 2024

Hybrid cars offer the best of both worlds to buyers who aren't sold on making the switch to full electrification. They're more efficient than their purely gas-powered counterparts — often significantly more so — but there's no need to worry about finding a charging station on longer road trips. Today, hybrids are offered in a variety of flavors, from mild hybrids to plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), with the latter offering usually enough all-electric range for daily commutes.

All-wheel-drive cars also offer an extra layer of versatility, giving drivers added peace of mind in adverse weather conditions and on a wide variety of surfaces both on and off-road. That makes all-wheel-drive and a hybrid powertrain a popular combination among buyers, and there are plenty on the market to choose from. Some manufacturers only offer one all-wheel-drive hybrid option, while others have a dozen or more all-wheel-drive hybrid models in their current lineup. We've trawled through spec sheets to bring you a list of every popular car currently available as an all-wheel-drive hybrid as of this writing, grouped by manufacturer.

A quick disclaimer: the list only includes passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs with hybrid powertrains and all-wheel-drive. Trucks, commercial vehicles, and hybrids with four-wheel-drive are not listed here.

