Why The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Can Only Go 4 Miles In Stealth Mode

As our 2024 Corvette E-Ray first drive found, it earns the impressive distinction of being the quickest 'Vette in history, thanks to the low-end torque made possible by a hybrid drivetrain and the additional traction provided by all-wheel drive. That hybrid powertrain marks a first for Corvette, now well into the eighth generation that saw a shift to the mid-engined supercar layout, and the performance enhancements are clear: A 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds on the way to a quarter-mile in only 10.5 seconds.

But in addition to the impressive acceleration stats, the E-Ray also adds a few nifty features that leverage the front electric motor almost similarly to a plug-in hybrid, allowing the car to run for short periods of time in two full EV modes. 'Stealth' mode will probably help keep neighbors happy, perfect for pulling out of driveway on early mornings without firing up the big LT2 V8. 'Shuttle' mode, meanwhile, is intended for moving the car around silently at low speeds. How far the E-Ray can travel in these modes depends on battery state of charge, of course, but also a number of key decisions by the Corvette engineering team as well.