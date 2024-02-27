2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review: 7-Seat Plug-In Hybrid SUV Shines Unexpectedly

In 2024, Mitsubishi is in a bit of an odd spot. Its lineup currently consists of three different versions of the Outlander SUV (the Outlander, Outlander Sport, and Outlander PHEV), two versions of the Mirage (Mirage and Mirage G4), and the Eclipse Cross. It wouldn't be wild to think that Mitsubishi didn't have a lot going on at the moment or that the company was wrapping up its automotive business stateside.

That's why I was a little surprised (and perhaps a little relieved) to learned I was going to be receiving a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander for review. Not just any Outlander, mind, but the PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) version of the SUV. A few people I talked to didn't even know such a vehicle existed before it showed up at my home.

If my week with the 2024 Outlander PHEV is any indication of what Mitsubishi is capable of if it tries making something other than one of the least expensive cars you can currently buy, then it would be prudent to not count out the once prevalent Japanese automaker.