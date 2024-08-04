Toyota Sienna: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

When I was in the market for a minivan years ago, my choice came down to the classic Toyota Sienna versus Honda Odyssey debate. I did my homework before heading to the used car lot, and found that most Siennas had admirable crash test ratings, whereas the Odyssey didn't quite measure up. There was also the matter of price — Siennas were a bit more affordable, though the Odysseys did give off more elegant vibes.

I wasn't in the market for a fancy car, though, just something with A/C that could cart kids around — even better if it was a Toyota. There are plenty of reasons why Toyota owners are so loyal, and chief among them is the fact that there are so many reliable options to choose from. I previously drove a Toyota Camry that lasted through multiple generations in my family. Yet each model of Toyota has some years that are best avoided, and that's the case with the Sienna, too.

As it's one of Toyota's major models, it's not surprising that the Sienna also has the potential to run into problems. Yet it's worth noting that the Sienna comes in sixth in terms of consumer complaints against Toyota vehicles, per CarComplaints' count, well behind trusted models like the Tacoma, the RAV4, and the Camry. Even the worst Sienna may not be a terrible buying option — and I say this as the owner of a 2004 Toyota Sienna that we will encounter later on this list.

The rankings here are based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and CarComplaints.com data, while safety ratings are provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Here are the models of Toyota Sienna worth seeking out, along with the ones you should probably avoid.