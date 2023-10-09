Honda Odyssey Vs Toyota Sienna: Which Minivan Is The Better Buy?
Minivans have gone out of vogue with the rise of the crossover, and that's a shame as the segment still has a lot to offer for those who either need to transport a lot of people or need more cargo space. Two stalwarts of the segment, Toyota and Honda, offer the Sienna and Odyssey, respectively. Both are competent, popular models that have been on the market for decades. But which one stands out over the other?
Having a minivan that is durable and has useful features is paramount, considering children are usually the primary occupant. Neither the Sienna nor Odyssey are bad vans at all, as Toyota and Honda are known to make reliable vehicles that will serve valiantly for years. But it's important to know which one gives you the best value for your money and offers the best specifications to suit your needs, hence the need for comparison.
Honda Odyssey
The 2024 Honda Odyssey starts at $37,840 for the base EX trim. For that, you get a 280 horsepower 3.5-liter V6 (a similar engine to the Honda Ridgeline and Honda Pilot). For safety features, Honda includes a blind-spot monitoring system, automatic emergency braking, multi-angle cameras, and lane departure warning systems. On the inside, cloth seats are standard, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. According to Edmunds, the maximum cargo capacity is 144.9 cubic feet, with all of the seats folded down. With the van full of passengers, the cargo capacity is 32.8 cubic feet.
At the top of the line, the Honda Odyssey Elite starts at $49,970, and aside from door mats, splash guards, and premium paint colors, it has the most bells and whistles you can get on an Odyssey. The 3.5-liter V6 is still standard. However, you now get leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charging pad, USB ports everywhere, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Honda's optional accessories catalog for the Odyssey includes a surfboard rack for the roof and a tent if you're the outdoorsy type. As far as fuel economy is concerned, the EPA rates the Odyssey at 22 combined miles per gallon.
Toyota's hybrid minivan
The 2024 Toyota Sienna starts at $37,185 for the LE trim; throughout the range, all models are hybrids. That nets you an estimated 36 miles per gallon. The combined output of both the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and its electric motors is 245 horsepower. The Sienna also has the option of all-wheel drive, which will set you back an additional $2,000. For safety, it includes Toyota's SafetySense 2.0 system, which encompasses automatic emergency braking, radar-guided cruise control, as well as automatic high beams and lane departure warnings. All models have Apple CarPlay as standard, and the LE gets cloth seats in the front and back.
Cargo capacity is 101 cubic feet with all of the seats folded down and 33.5 cubic feet without. The Platinum trim tops out the range with an MSRP of $52,645. That includes leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, sun shades on the back two rows, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
The verdict
From a pure specification and standard features end, the Toyota wins by a hair. It's slightly less expensive and gets significantly better fuel economy thanks to its hybrid drive train. Plus, on the higher end of the price bracket, all-wheel drive is available, which could be a winner for people who live in climates more prone to inclement weather.
However, the Honda can hold more cargo, which could be all a family needs when bells and whistles aren't on the top priority list. Additionally, the V6 powertrain is more powerful, at least when it comes to horsepower.
All that considered, the Toyota Sienna is still the better option. As more and more cars move towards electrified drivetrains, hybrid drivetrains will likely become standard on more cars. The Sienna is just ahead of the pack in that aspect. Plus, Toyota makes the most reliable minivans, according to 36% of people, and the fuel savings help offset the cost in the long run. The Honda Odyssey is not a terrible people hauler by any stretch of the imagination, but the Sienna is just better in most aspects.