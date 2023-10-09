Honda Odyssey Vs Toyota Sienna: Which Minivan Is The Better Buy?

Minivans have gone out of vogue with the rise of the crossover, and that's a shame as the segment still has a lot to offer for those who either need to transport a lot of people or need more cargo space. Two stalwarts of the segment, Toyota and Honda, offer the Sienna and Odyssey, respectively. Both are competent, popular models that have been on the market for decades. But which one stands out over the other?

Having a minivan that is durable and has useful features is paramount, considering children are usually the primary occupant. Neither the Sienna nor Odyssey are bad vans at all, as Toyota and Honda are known to make reliable vehicles that will serve valiantly for years. But it's important to know which one gives you the best value for your money and offers the best specifications to suit your needs, hence the need for comparison.