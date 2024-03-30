5 Reasons Why Toyota Owners Are So Loyal

Toyota's evolution from a division of the Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd., founded in 1933, to become the largest automobile manufacturer in the world by 2008 is marked by many achievements. The Corolla has been around for over 55 years and has sold 50 million units, becoming the best-selling car of all time. They are also the proud founder of the Prius, the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger car. However, the company's biggest achievement has to be becoming the highest-ranked mass-market car brand in customer loyalty, with an impressive 60% rating, according to a report by J.D. Power.

There are even more interesting facts and figures to show that Toyota is a brand that people get very attached to. For example, according to a study by iSeeCars, the most loyal drivers are Toyota Prius owners, who typically own that car for more than 15 years, which is over twice as much as the average car. Even among Toyota fans and owners, there are extremely loyal ones like Chris McElroy, who bought 51 Toyotas in 20 years. But why do people love Toyota's so much? What does Toyota have that other car manufacturers don't? This loyalty isn't accidental. So, here are five reasons as to what we think is the answer.