8 Fuel-Efficient Toyota Models That Still Hold Up In 2024

Toyota remains the world's largest carmaker, selling 11.2 million vehicles across the world in 2023, per Reuters. Its continued success can be put down to the brand's knack of catering to both mass-market buyers and, increasingly in recent years, to enthusiasts too. Keeping everyone happy is no easy task, but no matter whether you're in the market for an economy hatchback or a plush three-row SUV, there's something in Toyota's lineup that will fit the bill.

Not only that, but the brand has a hard-earned reputation for consistently making some of the most fuel-sipping cars on the market. The Prius remains on sale as its original hybrid model, but offered alongside are a wide range of both hybrid and non-hybrid cars with competitive EPA ratings. It's been churning out cars like this for years, which means that buyers in the market for an economical, affordable car that still holds up today aren't restricted to buying new. We've rounded up a selection of eight top picks from previous model years, all of which are well worth considering in 2024.