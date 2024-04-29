12 Used Toyota Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

The 10th generation of the bestselling Toyota Corolla was launched for the 2009 model year, with iterative improvements made over the outgoing model. While it might have benefitted from revised styling and an improved power output, the 2009 model also suffered higher instances of reliability issues. It has recorded nearly five times more complaints to the NHTSA than the previous model year, with over 1,500 complaints as of this writing. It's also been subject to 13 recalls. Five of those recalls concern the car's Takata airbags, with the most recent being issued in 2019.

Concerning used buyers, reports of faulty airbags have continued to be filed in the years since those recalls, suggesting there is still a minority of 2009 Corollas that have not had the required recall work carried out. Likewise, two recalls were issued in 2010 to address the possibility that the car's accelerator pedal could become stuck on, but NHTSA complaints have continued to appear regarding 2009 Corollas with the stuck throttle fault as recently as January 2024.

The sticking accelerator pedal recall affected 2.2 million Toyota vehicles, although it's unknown how many were never taken in for remedial work. With its high instances of recalls and owner complaints, used buyers should take extra care to ensure any 2009 Corolla they consider comes with evidence showing the necessary repair work has been completed. Better yet, give the model year a miss altogether.