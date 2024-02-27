5 Ways To Protect Your Car From Rust

Taking good care of your car can become increasingly difficult, depending on where you live. The most prominent example is that some areas are more likely to cause your car to rust than others. The Rust Belt covers parts of the Northeastern and Midwestern United States and tends to cause cars to rust fairly rapidly. However, virtually anywhere that uses salt on the roads during the winter or experiences a lot of moisture can cause your car to rust all around, too. Rust on your car can cause continuous damage to body panels and, in much worse cases, suspension and drivetrain components. Sure, there are solutions in the realm of fixing rusty components, but your best bet is to fend it off before it gets a chance to happen.

While the obvious solutions may be to keep your car stored through the winter or to move somewhere that's less likely to cause your car to rust, those aren't exactly feasible options for many folks. It doesn't have to be so black and white. After all, the creation of rust is nothing more than a chemical reaction. When you mix moisture and oxygen with iron, you get iron oxide. With that quick chemistry re-cap out of the way, here are five tips to help prevent your car from rusting throughout the winter.