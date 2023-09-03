Deadly Defect: The Story Behind Toyota's Biggest Controversy

The Toyota and Lexus brands are on top of the heap for their reputation of reliability, safety, and durability. However, an alarming 911 call one fateful day in August 2009 shook the Toyota conglomerate, and served as a wake-up call for the automaker's quality issues that began as early as 2007.

California state trooper Mark Saylor and three others perished in a fiery crash after their loaner car — a Lexus ES 350 — refused to stop when the accelerator pedal got stuck. The frantic 911 call made headlines, and the Saylor family became the face of Toyota's longstanding debacle.

Understandably, Toyota went into panic mode as the NHTSA issued a recall for 3.8 million vehicles for pedal entrapment caused by stacked floor mats, followed by a January 2010 recall for 2.3 million and 1.1 million cars to address a sticky gas pedal issue. The massive vehicle recalls ignited a media frenzy that painted an ugly picture of Toyota for having serious quality issues.

Fueling the flame are Toyota-issued recalls for thousands of Prius and Lexus hybrids from February to August 2010 to patch software issues for braking problems, and on January 2011 for 1.7 million vehicles addressing problems unrelated to the earlier gas pedal issues.