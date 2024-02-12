What's The Difference Between Traction Control And Stability Control?

Traction control systems are older than stability control. In fact, you can think of traction control as the older sibling or predecessor to modern stability control systems. Traction control systems (TCS) work hand-in-hand with a car's ABS, which measures wheel speed using sensors mounted on or near the wheel hub. These wheel speed sensors use magnets to monitor the motion and speed of your car's wheels. If the system detects abnormal spinning or a loss of traction — like when driving on wet or slippery surfaces like ice — the traction control light may appear on the dash, and the system will apply the brakes to one or more wheels automatically. Some traction control systems also reduce engine output when a loss of traction is detected. In these systems, if the driver begins to lose control, the system control module will selectively apply brake pressure and reduce engine output to help the driver regain command of the vehicle.

Traction control systems can usually be turned on or off using a button on the dash. The button may say "TCS," "TC," or "TCL," or have an image of a car with skid lines behind it. As mentioned, the traction control dashboard warning light symbol should appear when the system is in use, which is totally normal. However, if the light turns on and stays on, even when driving in normal, dry conditions, it's usually a sign of a malfunction in the system.