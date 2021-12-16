What Was the First Car to Implement ABS?

ABS, short for Anti-Lock Braking System, is such as standard safety feature on almost all cars (and bigger vehicles) these days that it’s easy to take it for granted. The feature was first launched nearly 45 years ago, drawing inspiration from the anti-slipping systems used in fighter and passenger airplanes and rail locomotives. Wondering about the first car to implement ABS? We’ve got you covered.

Daimler AG

A primitive version of ABS was first implemented on the 1978 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W116, as Daimler AG — which owns the brand Mercedes-Benz — recounts in an official blog. While the concept had existed on paper since the 1920s, the earliest prototype for passenger cars was developed by Teldix GmbH in 1970. But, Mercedes-Benz took eight years to develop and rigorously test ABS before it could be scaled to an industrial level and launched on a commercial vehicle.

1978 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and partnership with Bosch

Daimler-Benz implemented the first commercial version of ABS on the 1978 S-Class sedan after thorough R&D with Bosch, according to Daimler AG (linked above). During the period between 1970 and 1978, the invention of small integrated circuits (ICs) and the rise of digital technology allowed Bosch to deliver a digital control unit that used an extensive set of sensors to record various data points. These data allowed the German automaker to reduce the errors in measurements significantly and optimize the ABS mechanism for maximum security.

With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class W116 in 1978, Daimler-Benz became the first automaker to launch ABS on passenger cars. At the time, was offered as an optional feature at an additional charge of approximately 2,217 Deutsche Mark. Starting in 1984, the company started offering ABS as a standard feature on all Mercedes-Benz cars.

ABS vs. Traction Control System

In case you’re unaware of how ABS works, it prevents a vehicle from slipping on the road in an event of sudden braking. The system does this by progressively applying brakes instead of jamming them at once — which can also lead to the locking of brakes. As a result, cars with ABS take more distance to stop than those without it but the feature prevents any avoidable slipping — and other possible accidents.

Modern cars come with TCS or Traction Control System, which is also called ASR or Anti-Slip Regulation. Traction Control works along with ABS and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) by sensing excessive spinning of any of the wheels at all speeds — irrespective of whether you apply brakes or not. When a spinning wheel is detected, the electronic controls in the car apply brakes to the particular wheel selectively, and this prevents the car from slipping or skidding, especially on loose surfaces.