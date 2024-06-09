Honda Odyssey: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

Minivans are practical and immensely helpful vehicles for people who frequently transport large families or other groups of people. The second best-selling minivan of 2023 is the Honda Odyssey, which has been in production since the 1995 model year, meaning it is celebrating 30 years of production this year.

If you are someone in the market for a minivan, the Honda Odyssey is a well-regarded option thanks to its impressive size and surprising fuel efficiency. However, a new 2024 model may just not be in the cards for a family large enough to need one, as the latest model has a starting price of $38,240. The good news is Honda has made many good versions of its Odyssey over the years, and you can typically find them for reasonable prices on the used market.

There are important things to keep in mind. While you can find slightly older minivans for about half the price that remain great vehicles to this day, not every model year is created equal. As with any product, there are unfortunately bad years you should avoid, and good years you should seek out. After going through the ratings and reviews of each of the Odyssey's model years — particularly regarding their reliability ratings — we have made a handy list of which model years to watch out for if you're looking to get yourself a used Honda minivan.