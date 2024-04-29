What To Do If You Own A Honda That's Been Recalled

Honda recently recalled a few models, including the 2023 Honda Ridgeline, the 2023-24 Honda Odyssey, and Honda's most expensive luxury vehicle, the 2023 Honda Passport. This is not out of the ordinary, though. While Honda has a number of reliable models in its lineup, carmakers sometimes issue recalls to address potential manufacturing defects that might result in safety risks.

Cars undergo rigorous testing before being launched to ensure they're safe, but certain issues and defects only come to light once the vehicle is exposed to real-world driving conditions. When this happens, registered owners of the affected vehicle receive a recall notice from the brand. It's important to note, however, that a recall does not mean all vehicles from the model year are affected. For instance, in the case of the 2023 Honda Passport and Ridgeline, 1% of the vehicles were estimated to be affected by the issue that triggered the recall notice.

If you've recently received a recall notice from Honda, it's important to have your car inspected by an authorized Honda dealer at the earliest possible time, so any potential issues can be rectified immediately. We'll explore what your next steps should be if you learn of a potential recall.