How Many Automotive Brands Does Honda Have?

In the vast landscape of that is the automobile industry, you would be surprised just how consolidated it all can be when you look at the finer points. We are dealing with gigantic corporations here, and within many corporations, you are going to find a bunch of different labels and brands that branch off from them. For instance, we think of Ford as Ford, which makes sense. We see the Ford F-150 or Focus on the street nearly every day and think of it as one big whole. Well, Ford also owns Lincoln, yet we rarely make that connection when a Lincoln Town Car drops off a wealthy individual at an exclusive gala. Then you have a company like Stellantis that owns over half a dozen car companies.

This brings us to Honda. The Japanese automaker is one of the best-selling automobile brands in the United States, but it too cannot just be boiled down to one company. When it comes to automobiles, Honda actually owns three different car companies, and then there are all the other subsections of Honda that don't sell automobiles, as they have divisions for everything from power tools to jets. Let's just stick with the automobile side of things and break down just what brands Honda has that allow you to get behind the wheel of a car.